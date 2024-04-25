IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app
April 25, 2024

TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app

01:53

President Joe Biden signed the bill that would ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company doesn't sell it in 270 days, but CEO Shou Zi Chew vows to fight back against legislation. NBC's Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY.April 25, 2024

