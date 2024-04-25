Boy writes song to celebrate grandma not needing walker anymore
TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app
01:53
President Joe Biden signed the bill that would ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company doesn’t sell it in 270 days, but CEO Shou Zi Chew vows to fight back against legislation. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY.April 25, 2024
