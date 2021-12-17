IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

TODAY

Tiger Woods to return to golf this weekend, 10 months after accident

02:50

For the first time in almost a year, Tiger Woods will be back on a golf course this weekend as he plays with his son Charlie in the PNC championship. The golfer is still recovering after a serious roll over car crash in February. NBC’s Sam Brock reports from Orlando.Dec. 17, 2021

