Tiger Woods to return to golf this weekend, 10 months after accident
For the first time in almost a year, Tiger Woods will be back on a golf course this weekend as he plays with his son Charlie in the PNC championship. The golfer is still recovering after a serious roll over car crash in February. NBC’s Sam Brock reports from Orlando.Dec. 17, 2021
