Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son
02:17
Share this -
copied
Ten months after his devastating car accident, Tiger Woods is set to hit the golf course for the PNC Championship tournament with his son Charlie by his side. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2021
Job openings in US jump to 11 million
00:28
Travel warnings issued amid Cancun crime spree
02:41
Scientists discover a giant planet orbing pair of stars
00:32
New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes
00:24
What Scott Peterson had planned to say in court
05:03
Father and son arrested in connection to Caldor Fire