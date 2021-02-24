Tiger Woods ‘might not get mobility back,’ Dr. John Torres says

Tiger Woods ‘might not get mobility back,’ Dr. John Torres says03:03
NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to talk about Tiger Woods’ injuries and his road to recovery. He says Woods suffered multiple fractures to his leg bones, including fractures protruding through the skin, as well as fractures to his foot and ankle. He also talks about what doctors did to avoid amputation. “He truly might not get back that mobility he had before, which could affect the way he plays,” Torres says.