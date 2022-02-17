Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off
02:38
Share this -
copied
Nearly one year after a devastating car crash that almost took his right leg, Tiger Woods is admitting that he may have a long way to go before returning to professional golf. “I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again. I want to know, but I don’t. My golf activity has been very limited,” he says. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Feb. 17, 2022
Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics
02:41
Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford
00:50
US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games
04:02
Now Playing
Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off
02:38
UP NEXT
Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics
04:10
Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more