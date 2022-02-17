IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:41

  • Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford

    00:50

  • US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

    04:10

  • Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more

    03:20

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

  • Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career

    03:08

  • Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win

    04:13

  • Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

    03:41

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04

  • Simone Biles announces engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens

    01:09

  • Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34

  • Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

TODAY

Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

02:38

Nearly one year after a devastating car crash that almost took his right leg, Tiger Woods is admitting that he may have a long way to go before returning to professional golf. “I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again. I want to know, but I don’t. My golf activity has been very limited,” he says. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Feb. 17, 2022

  • Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:41

  • Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford

    00:50

  • US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

    04:10

  • Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more

    03:20

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All