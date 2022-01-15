Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Actor Tiffany Haddish has been arrested in Georgia on Friday on charges of driving under the influence. Police say an officer saw Haddish stop in the road while on a phone call. Shortly after, someone called 911 to report a driver asleep at the wheel.
Jan. 15, 2022
