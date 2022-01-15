IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze

    04:05
  • Now Playing

    Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting

    00:24

  • ‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary

    00:45

  • Netflix raises prices in US and Canada

    00:38

  • Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral

    00:29

  • Woman inspires others on social media to embrace gray hair with 'Silver Strands of Glitter'

    06:09

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate TODAY’s 70th birthday with age game

    09:17

  • Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal

    05:32

  • Inside the mind of a ‘strongman’

    03:56

  • Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of TODAY

    04:54

  • TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia

    05:32

  • Celebrating TODAY’s past, present, and future

    04:03

  • Katie Couric, Tom Brokaw, Meredith Viera send well wishes to TODAY on 70th anniversary

    01:26

  • How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma

    01:43

  • Celebrating 70 unforgettable years of TODAY

    11:51

  • Look back at a timeline of TODAY over 70 years

    02:43

  • ‘Cheer’ stars on season two, fame and why viewers connect with the show

    03:42

  • ‘SNL’ star Cecily Strong talks playing 11 characters in 1-woman play

    05:31

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna take a polar plunge!

    04:50

TODAY

Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

00:24

Actor Tiffany Haddish has been arrested in Georgia on Friday on charges of driving under the influence. Police say an officer saw Haddish stop in the road while on a phone call. Shortly after, someone called 911 to report a driver asleep at the wheel.Jan. 15, 2022

Tiffany Haddish arrested, accused of DUI

  • NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze

    04:05
  • Now Playing

    Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting

    00:24

  • ‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary

    00:45

  • Netflix raises prices in US and Canada

    00:38

  • Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral

    00:29

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All