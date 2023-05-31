IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All the travel must-haves for your next trip — starting at $9

    Ticks, heat rash, hydration and more: How to enjoy summer safely

Ticks, heat rash, hydration and more: How to enjoy summer safely

Before you go out and have fun in the sun this summer, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar answers viewer questions about staying safe outside. Questions cover heat rash, hydration, ticks and more.May 31, 2023

    Ticks, heat rash, hydration and more: How to enjoy summer safely

