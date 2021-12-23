Thursday expected to be heaviest travel day before Christmas
Right now millions of Americans are gearing up to travel, with today expected to be one of the busiest for the nation's roads and airports. NBC's Tom Costello has tips on the best hours of the day to hit the road and meteorologist Bill Karins has the holiday weather forecast.Dec. 23, 2021
