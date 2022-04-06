Thunderstorms, tornadoes charge through storm-ravaged South
Twenty-nine million people in the South are at risk as a new round of severe thunderstorm and tornado alerts carve out a path of destruction. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports from Allendale, South Carolina, and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks where the storm is moving next.April 6, 2022
