Anthony Contrino is celebrating his niece's second birthday with three delicious recipes that are perfect for entertaining. First up, he puts a spin on baked ziti with his make-ahead penne alla vodka. Then he whips up a classic crowd-pleaser: sausage and peppers. Finally, it's a sweet ending to any meal that's great for kids of all ages: rich chocolate cupcakes with Nutella frosting.Nov. 23, 2021