Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs of the week, including the courageous Ukrainian virtuoso who recorded a song in an underground bunker between explosions and his friend who shared the video around the world with other musicians, the spike of weddings in Ukraine as thousands tie the knot during the Russian invasion, and the story behind a San Antonio bakery working around the clock to raise money for Ukraine.
March 13, 2022
