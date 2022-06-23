IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 hot accessories for summer — starting at $7

  • Now Playing

    Thousands of flights cancelled leading up to July 4th holiday

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding

    00:24

  • Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos

    03:13

  • Thousands of flights canceled, delayed over holiday weekend

    02:05

  • More than 600 flights cancelled Sunday

    00:21

  • Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage

    03:05

  • Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

    02:40

  • It's not too late to book a summer escape: Check out these deals

    05:03

  • 6 best-selling travel essentials to add to your packing list

    05:13

  • Dangerous heat wave grips much of the country

    04:06

  • National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high

    01:49

  • US lifts COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers

    00:32

  • Go underground at Atlanta airport during massive construction

    03:21

  • Looking for a beach getaway? Find out which are rated the best

    04:40

  • How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29

  • See TODAY fan win trip to Mexico after playing trivia game

    03:01

  • Savannah Guthrie gets her own sandwich at TODAY Café!

    01:35

  • Must-have travel products for a stress-free vacation

    04:18

  • How to navigate your summer vacation plans with pets

    03:55

  • Save big for summer fun: Vacation budgets, last-minute trips, more

    04:36

TODAY

Thousands of flights cancelled leading up to July 4th holiday

00:29

Airport chaos is showing no signs of slowing down after more than 1,000 flights were cancelled Wednesday. Experts blame the air travel disruptions on staffing that has not caught up with growing demand.June 23, 2022

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

  • Now Playing

    Thousands of flights cancelled leading up to July 4th holiday

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding

    00:24

  • Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos

    03:13

  • Thousands of flights canceled, delayed over holiday weekend

    02:05

  • More than 600 flights cancelled Sunday

    00:21

  • Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage

    03:05

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All