Thousands in South without power after massive storm
A massive cleanup effort is underway across areas of the South after a massive winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the region. Even after a break in the weather Monday, many roads and neighborhoods are still covered in snow and ice, while some schools and business are still shut down. NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.
