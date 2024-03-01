IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A style expert shares trending looks from Walmart’s new spring fashion collections

Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow
March 1, 202402:37

Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow

02:37

Tensions are running high as family, friends and supporters gather for the funeral of Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny amid a heavy police presence. His widow, Yulia, will not attend the funeral due to the risk she faces after refusing to be silent over his death. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.March 1, 2024

Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow

