Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine 02:36
Ukrainians woke up to the second day of Russia’s full scale military invasion. On the first day, Russia largely targeted military sites to destabilize the Ukrainian military, but many worry the focus will soon shift to the main population centers. Meanwhile, thousands of Russians took to the streets in protest of the invasion. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from southeastern Ukraine.
Feb. 25, 2022
