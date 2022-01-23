Thousands expected at DC rally protesting vaccine mandates
A protest is planned for Sunday in Washington against vaccine mandates despite encouraging signs of progress in the latest wave of the pandemic. The “Defeat the Mandates” rally is expected to feature Dr. Robert Malone who’s become the face of the anti-vax movement, appearing last month on a viral episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Sunday TODAY.Jan. 23, 2022
