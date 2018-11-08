Thousand Oaks bar shooting witness describes scene: ‘Doesn’t feel real’
Teylor Whittler, who was present when a gunman killed at least 12 at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday, describes the horrific scene, saying, “It doesn’t feel real.” “Thinking, ‘This could never happen to me’ – then it happens.”
