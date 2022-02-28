Thomas Rhett talks fatherhood, new music, Fritos commercial
Country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and talks about fatherhood as dad to four daughters. He also details the debacle after the girls got a comb stuck in the hair of his wife, Lauren.Feb. 28, 2022
