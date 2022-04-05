Thomas Rhett performs 'What’s Your Country Song' live on TODAY
Country superstar Thomas Rhett joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY as part of the Citi Concert Series to celebrate the release of his new album, “Where We Started.” He shares a performance of one of his number-one hits “What’s Your Country Song.”April 5, 2022
