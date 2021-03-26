IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award goes to Mitt Romney

05:02

Almost every year, the Kennedy family gives out its Profile in Courage Award to honor acts of bravery by public officials. TODAY exclusively reveals that this year’s recipient is Sen. Mitt Romney, the sole Republican senator who voted to impeach President Trump. Romney sits down with NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander, Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack. “His courage is an example for all of us,” Caroline says.March 26, 2021

