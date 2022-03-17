IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • No. 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, announces retirement at 25

    00:40

  • Phil Mickelson decides not to play in Masters tournament

    00:23

  • Disney employees plan massive walkout over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    02:30

  • OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health

    08:31

  • Texans trade Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns

    00:35

  • Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas ties for 5th place in NCAA Nationals

    01:31

  • This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers

    04:32

  • Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship

    01:32
    Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship

    02:44
    This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

  • Multiple dead in crash involving New Mexico University's golf team

    01:33

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding

    00:42

  • Tom Brady fans react to surprise return to NFL

    02:06

  • March Madness: What are the odds of picking a perfect bracket?

    04:20

  • Hoda kicks off season 2 of ‘Making Space’ podcast: Hear a preview!

    01:17

  • Watch girl's sweet reaction after sinking first basketball on the court

    00:43

  • What led Tom Brady to end retirement after only 40 days?

    03:32

  • Tom Brady announces he’s returning to Buccaneers for 23rd season

    02:05

  • Football star Deshaun Watson avoids indictment on 9 sexual assault claims

    00:31

  • MLB spring training underway after 99-day lockout

    02:07

TODAY

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship

02:44

Lia Thomas, a swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, will compete this week to become the first Division One openly transgender athlete to be crowned a national champion. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.March 17, 2022

