Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship
02:44
Share this -
copied
Lia Thomas, a swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, will compete this week to become the first Division One openly transgender athlete to be crowned a national champion. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.March 17, 2022
UP NEXT
No. 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, announces retirement at 25
00:40
Phil Mickelson decides not to play in Masters tournament
00:23
Disney employees plan massive walkout over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
02:30
OSU's Harry Miller shares emotional message about mental health
08:31
Texans trade Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns
00:35
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas ties for 5th place in NCAA Nationals