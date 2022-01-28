This tasty BBQ chicken quinoa salad is perfect for meal prepping
05:06
Share this -
copied
Chef Gaby Dalkin joins Hoda and Jenna to share her recipe for a delicious BBQ chicken quinoa salad. The meal is great for prepping ahead of time so you will have plenty of easy weeknight meals available.Jan. 28, 2022
Now Playing
This tasty BBQ chicken quinoa salad is perfect for meal prepping
05:06
UP NEXT
Veganuary meal ideas: Cauliflower fried ‘chicken’ and lentil tacos
04:16
Try this healthy and hearty vegetarian chili recipe to warm up this winter
04:59
Dolly Parton talks new cake mixes, sets record straight on ‘body-part insurance’ rumor
05:15
Throw a French twist on this 'ooey gooey' ham sandwich
05:33
How to make mushroom cavatelli pasta for your family on a budget