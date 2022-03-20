This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation
The Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike in 3 years as Americans are seeing higher prices overall due to months of rising inflation. Interest hikes can be an effective way to tame inflation, but how long will it take to play out and in the meantime, what does that mean for you? NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.March 20, 2022
