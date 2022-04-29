IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

This hearty Italian soup with tortellini, sausage and kale comes together in one pot

06:57

Inspired by his love for Italian food, Kevin Curry created this fresh and filling soup with tortellini pasta, hot sausage and kale. This one-pot meal also doubles as a great make-ahead recipe for busy weeknights.April 29, 2022

Get the recipe: Kevin Curry's one-pot sausage and tortellini soup

