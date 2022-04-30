IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

This food critic skips fancy restaurants for takeout at home

02:57

When the pandemic hit two years ago, restaurants adapted quickly by packing their signature dishes to go. Now Crystal Fernanders is the first food critic in the country who reviews takeout food from her living room, rating everything from packaging to the quality of leftovers. NBC’s Catie Beck reports for Saturday TODAY.April 30, 2022

