    This family of 6 traded life on land for the high seas

This family of 6 traded life on land for the high seas

After a year of the pandemic, the Kaplan family decided to uproot their life in Virginia for a more adventurous type of lifestyle on the water. They now live on a ship known as “Changing Course,” and sail up and down the east coast while working and going to school remotely.Jan. 14, 2022

    This family of 6 traded life on land for the high seas

