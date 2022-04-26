This easy cashew chicken recipe is better than takeout

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

In another installment of TODAY Table, "Fit Men Cook" author Kevin Curry stops by Studio 1A to share his quick and easy recipe for cashew chicken packed with veggies.April 26, 2022

Kevin Curry, Elena Besser and Priyanka Naik share easy 30-minute meal ideas

