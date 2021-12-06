This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play with

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play with00:39
Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots01:26
Meet some furry friends you’ll see at National Dog Show Thursday01:26
Man and local deer unwind a with Sunday TODAY mug shot00:49
Watch Jenna and Hoda match dogs with their owners in fun game05:11
How service dogs are helping veterans cope with PTSD04:32
How 1 retired veteran continued his life of service04:32
This organization matches service animals with people with disabilities06:09
The true story behind Rockefeller Center's 'Christmas owl'04:45
Why Carly Pearce named her dog after this Dolly Parton song04:02
Feline-good with Donna-Rama05:33
‘Make a Dog’s Day’: 4-footed friends visit TODAY to find forever homes03:55
TODAY in 30 – October 20: Surgeon General, Noodle the pug24:42
TikTok star Noodle the pug endears the 3rd hour team04:00
Meet Noodle, the pug who predicts what kind of day you will have06:04
Watch: Shelter dogs are airlifted for better chance at adoption00:45
This girl makes sure her mom knows she REALLY wants a pet hamster00:59
How to best help your pets adjust to work-from-home ending04:14
Watch this dog and his owner play a very lazy game of fetch00:25
Ruff day? Not as more workplaces welcome ‘pandemic pets’ to the office02:56
This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play with00:39
A British pet owner went out to shovel his walkway with his dog – but the dog had other ideas. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie has your Morning Boost.Dec. 6, 2021
This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play with00:39
Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots01:26
Meet some furry friends you’ll see at National Dog Show Thursday01:26
Man and local deer unwind a with Sunday TODAY mug shot00:49
Watch Jenna and Hoda match dogs with their owners in fun game05:11
How service dogs are helping veterans cope with PTSD04:32