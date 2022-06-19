IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From Lands’ End to Sharper Image, exclusive deals up to 50% off gifts for dad (and yourself)

  • Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood

    08:14

  • Special Olympics swim team celebrates gold with a Sunday Mug

    01:27

  • John Cena surprises fan with Down syndrome who fled Ukraine

    03:38

  • Andrée Geulen, teacher who saved Jewish children, dies age 100

    02:26

  • Celebrating the history of Juneteenth, lessons in modern America

    03:48

  • Yellowstone National Park to partially reopen after historic flooding

    00:24

  • More than 600 flights cancelled Sunday

    00:21

  • Biden says he’s ‘OK’ after falling off bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

    00:20

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

    05:05

  • Chuck Todd on the possibility of Trump facing criminal charges

    02:18

  • Will Trump, advisors face criminal charges for activity on Jan. 6th?

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    Third American fighting in Ukraine goes missing

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    CDC endorses COVID vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old

    02:26

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary with 2 Sunday Mugs!

    01:14

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

  • 6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted

    01:19

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

    04:46

TODAY

Third American fighting in Ukraine goes missing

01:55

Grady Kurpasi is now one of three Americans reported missing in Ukraine. Russian State Media published a video allegedly showing the two others in captivity. The U.S. State Department says they are aware of the videos but cannot comment on them. NBC’s Ellison Barber reports for Sunday TODAY.June 19, 2022

See the moment an American mom hugs her son again after he escaped Russian captivity

  • UP NEXT

    Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood

    08:14

  • Special Olympics swim team celebrates gold with a Sunday Mug

    01:27

  • John Cena surprises fan with Down syndrome who fled Ukraine

    03:38

  • Andrée Geulen, teacher who saved Jewish children, dies age 100

    02:26

  • Celebrating the history of Juneteenth, lessons in modern America

    03:48

  • Yellowstone National Park to partially reopen after historic flooding

    00:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All