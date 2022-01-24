Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73
Iconic French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and David Bowie, has died at age 73. He was known for his architectural style, featuring broad shoulders and plunging necklines.Jan. 24, 2022
