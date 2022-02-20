These Super Bowl 56 moments changed NFL players’ lives forever
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson being told his wife was giving birth while he celebrated his Super Bowl win, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp surprising his girlfriend with a marriage proposal on the field after the game, Tom Brady’s wise advice to Super Bowl 56 champ Matthew Stafford and an adorable 4-year-old snowboarder in a dinosaur costume!Feb. 20, 2022
