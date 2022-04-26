These self-care products help foster personal growth

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share products to help foster growth. The items include Daily Stone from Kate McLeod, a Seamosh antianxiety ring, Get Fit activity cards by Gift Republic, Tree Dasher sneakers from Allbirds, MasterClass lessons and the book “Set Boundaries, Find Peace” by Nedra Glover Tawwab.April 26, 2022