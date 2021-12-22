IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
These NICU babies are all dressed up for Christmas
Babies in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado are all decked out in special holiday hats and outfits. TODAY’s Craig Melvin has your Morning Boost.Dec. 22, 2021
