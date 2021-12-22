IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a hurry? We found the perfect last-minute gifts for all your loved ones

  • Now Playing

    These NICU babies are all dressed up for Christmas

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    SpaceX delivers supplies (and Christmas dinner) to International Space Station

    00:31

  • Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trend

    02:33

  • Police look to new technology to solve JonBenet Ramsey case

    02:38

  • How to keep your home secure for the holidays

    03:41

  • Northern New England could see up to 8 inches of snow

    01:46

  • Kellogg’s strike ends after nearly 3 months

    00:26

  • Brawl breaks out at Miami Airport

    00:50

  • Leniency urged for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in fatal crash

    02:34

  • Holiday travel rush kicks into high gear amid concerns about 5G

    03:13

  • ‘There is no need to panic’ over omicron, CDC head says

    04:47

  • Biden announces expanded coronavirus testing in response to omicron surge

    02:16

  • Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’

    01:45

  • Looking back at the top entertainment news of 2021

    05:42

  • Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

    04:16

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge

    03:13

  • Last-minute holiday travel options and tips

    04:42

  • Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years

    04:08

  • Hugh Jackman plays ‘The Music Man’ in live preview performance

    01:11

  • Harry Potter stars reunite for TV special: TODAY shares a look

    01:15

TODAY

These NICU babies are all dressed up for Christmas

00:45

Babies in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado are all decked out in special holiday hats and outfits. TODAY’s Craig Melvin has your Morning Boost.Dec. 22, 2021

  • Now Playing

    These NICU babies are all dressed up for Christmas

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    SpaceX delivers supplies (and Christmas dinner) to International Space Station

    00:31

  • Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trend

    02:33

  • Police look to new technology to solve JonBenet Ramsey case

    02:38

  • How to keep your home secure for the holidays

    03:41

  • Northern New England could see up to 8 inches of snow

    01:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All