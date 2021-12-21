These holiday cocktails will wow your guests

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In the latest edition of our Holiday Handbook, cocktail expert Garvey Alexander joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to showcase concoctions that are guaranteed to wow your holiday guests, including a Bourbon Cozay and a non-alcoholic apple cider pitcher.
Dec. 21, 2021
