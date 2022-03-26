These are the strongest contenders at the 2022 Oscars
The 94th annual Academy Awards are back after last year’s scaled-down ceremony. Founder of the app “Pop Viewers” Chris Witherspoon joins Saturday TODAY to share his sure bets to take home an Oscar including Ariana DeBose for best supporting actress and Will Smith for best actor. Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda could join the prestigious EGOT club.March 26, 2022
