Here are the 5 candidates set to square off at GOP debate on NBC

Five candidates have qualified for the next GOP debate that will air live Wednesday on NBC. They are Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott.Nov. 7, 2023
