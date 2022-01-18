IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stay warm and look chic in these 11 winter fashion essentials

  • Now Playing

    These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows

    02:15

  • LinkedIn editor-in-chief reveals their predictions for 2022

    05:06

  • José Díaz-Balart on conquering the anchor desk in 2 languages on 2 networks simultaneously

    15:07

  • Karla Gallardo on how she found success in the fashion world with 'fewer, better things'

    16:58

  • Ozzie Areu on how working for Tyler Perry inspired him to ‘push the envelope’ in Hollywood

    06:49

  • These Latino trailblazers are forging a path in news, film, fashion and sports

    08:17

  • Trailblazing former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on success, family and the future of work

    24:27

  • Job market favors applicants as Americans get back to work

    04:19

  • LinkedIn reveals 2021 list of top companies

    04:22

  • Black Girls Wine Society founder soaks in success through virtual events

    01:52

  • Branch co-founder talks how office furniture business thrived during pandemic

    01:32

  • Female founders of Made for Mama Shop and Mason Dixie turn passion into profit

    04:49

  • Me & the Bees Lemonade: Teen entrepreneur shares inspiring story

    04:21

  • Women-owned businesses to support now: ByChari and Harlem Candle Co.

    03:49

  • Jay Leno shares his advice for college graduates: ‘Anybody can have a life, careers are hard to come by’

    02:36

  • New unemployment numbers are expected to show 3 million jobs added in June

    00:23

  • Women-owned businesses to support now: Jabs by Gina, Little Words Project

    04:02

  • Where the jobs are during the pandemic, and how to get one

    02:08

  • Black women-owned businesses to support now: Pur Home and Briogeo

    04:26

TODAY

These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs

04:06

Dan Roth, LinkedIn’s editor-in-chief, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to highlight the jobs that are on the rise in 2022, including roles in healthcare and human resources. He also discusses what skills companies are looking for and what kinds of positions are available for people early in their careers.Jan. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows

    02:15

  • LinkedIn editor-in-chief reveals their predictions for 2022

    05:06

  • José Díaz-Balart on conquering the anchor desk in 2 languages on 2 networks simultaneously

    15:07

  • Karla Gallardo on how she found success in the fashion world with 'fewer, better things'

    16:58

  • Ozzie Areu on how working for Tyler Perry inspired him to ‘push the envelope’ in Hollywood

    06:49

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All