Dan Roth, LinkedIn’s editor-in-chief, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to highlight the jobs that are on the rise in 2022, including roles in healthcare and human resources. He also discusses what skills companies are looking for and what kinds of positions are available for people early in their careers.Jan. 18, 2022
These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs
