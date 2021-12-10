IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

On a budget? We found 45 gifts under $25 for your nearest and dearest

  • Now Playing

    These 30-minute recipes make weeknight dinners a cinch on any budget

    24:53
  • UP NEXT

    Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup

    07:30

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams puts a unique spin on comfort food with pizza-stuffed meatloaf

    07:37

  • Alejandra Ramos makes her favorite comfort food: Stovetop mac and cheese

    07:17

  • TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite comfort food recipes

    24:46

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams whips up creamy spinach gratin with a crispy breadcrumb topping

    07:52

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a savory red wine-braised brisket for any holiday feast

    09:41

  • Jake Cohen makes classic crispy latkes for a festive Hanukkah feast

    06:34

  • Make the ultimate holiday feast with crispy latkes, creamy spinach and braised brisket

    24:41

  • Upgrade Thanksgiving classics with the best recipes from the TODAY Food All Stars

    24:53

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams bakes the ultimate sweet potato pie with a s'mores topping

    07:37

  • Jake Cohen makes stuffing extra flavorful with sourdough and challah breads

    08:00

  • Alejandra Ramos uses a zesty marinade to make the juiciest Thanksgiving turkey

    08:58

TODAY

These 30-minute recipes make weeknight dinners a cinch on any budget

24:53

The TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite 30-minute meals that are perfect for busy weeknights! Alejandra Ramos makes zesty chipotle-lime steak tacos. Then, Jake Cohen whips up a one-pot wonder recipe with his rigatoni pasta smothered in a cherry tomato ragu. Finally, Jocelyn Delk Adams remakes a childhood favorite with her cereal-crusted fish sticks.Dec. 10, 2021

