These 30-minute recipes make weeknight dinners a cinch on any budget

The TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite 30-minute meals that are perfect for busy weeknights! Alejandra Ramos makes zesty chipotle-lime steak tacos. Then, Jake Cohen whips up a one-pot wonder recipe with his rigatoni pasta smothered in a cherry tomato ragu. Finally, Jocelyn Delk Adams remakes a childhood favorite with her cereal-crusted fish sticks.Dec. 10, 2021