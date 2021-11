Phaedra Randolph struggled to digest meat and dairy-based foods, so she switched to a plant-based diet. She then felt inspired to invent a dairy alternative with her company, Spero Foods. Founders of Black Paper Party, Jasmine Hudson, J'Aaron Merchant and Madia Willis, make inclusive wrapping paper. They tell TODAY more about their journey and how they made their dreams a reality.Nov. 23, 2021