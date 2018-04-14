Theresa May: Syria airstrikes sends warning about use of chemical weapons

Following the airstrike attacks on Syria, which were conducted in coordination with the U.S., the U.K. and France, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the strikes send a “clear message” that international communities will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons. “We would have preferred an alternative path, but on this occasion there is none,” May told the press. NBC’s Tammy Leitner reports for TODAY from London.