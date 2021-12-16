There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas
Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joins TODAY with last-minute gift ideas for everyone on your list. The items include a retro popcorn popper, personalized pompom hats, “glittens," friendship bracelets, initial pendants and a beard grooming kit.Dec. 16, 2021
