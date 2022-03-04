There's now a Weezer-themed Wordle game called Weezle
01:07
Weezer and Wordle fans can now put their heads together in the new game called Weezle, where players get six tries to guess a five letter word from Weezer’s discography. Weezle is the second musician-themed Wordle game to make its debut, with Taylor Swift fans taking part in Taylordle.March 4, 2022
