What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

    There's now a Weezer-themed Wordle game called Weezle

    01:07
TODAY

There's now a Weezer-themed Wordle game called Weezle

01:07

Weezer and Wordle fans can now put their heads together in the new game called Weezle, where players get six tries to guess a five letter word from Weezer’s discography. Weezle is the second musician-themed Wordle game to make its debut, with Taylor Swift fans taking part in Taylordle.March 4, 2022

