IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sunday Sitdown Lookback: Ray Liotta speaks to Willie Geist in 2021 interview

    08:04

  • In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

  • How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    03:37

  • How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

    05:46

  • Tropical storm Agatha becomes first named hurricane of the season

    00:18

  • Memorial Day weekend: Flights cancelled, delayed due to stormy weather

    00:20

  • ‘There are more guns than people in America,’ Chuck Todd says

    02:06

  • President Biden, First Lady head to Uvalde to mourn 21 lives lost

    02:09

  • Everything we know about the Uvalde school district police chief

    03:05

  • Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    07:26

  • Parents and their newborn baby celebrate new life with a Sunday Mug

    01:18

  • Woman goes into labor and graduates college on the same day

    01:59

  • Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

    02:13

  • Why political ads demonize over inform

    03:47

  • What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Second victim of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo laid to rest

    00:22

  • Zelenskyy family offers a glimpse of life in Ukraine following war

    02:09

  • Biden arrives in Japan, attempts conversation with Kim Jong Un

    02:17

TODAY

Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

03:31

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the therapy dogs comforting mourners in Uvalde, Texas; basketball icon Lebron James surprising a group of students at the “I Promise School” he established in his hometown of Akron, Ohio; and the “Michelob Guy” living in the moment and “drinking in” the experience of being close to golf legend Tiger Woods.May 29, 2022

  • Sunday Sitdown Lookback: Ray Liotta speaks to Willie Geist in 2021 interview

    08:04

  • In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    02:18

  • How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    03:37

  • How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

    05:46

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All