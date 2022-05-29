Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the therapy dogs comforting mourners in Uvalde, Texas; basketball icon Lebron James surprising a group of students at the “I Promise School” he established in his hometown of Akron, Ohio; and the “Michelob Guy” living in the moment and “drinking in” the experience of being close to golf legend Tiger Woods.May 29, 2022