Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges
Elizabeth Holmes, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur behind the medical startup company Theranos, has been found guilty on four of 11 fraud-related charges. The jury found her not guilty on multiple counts of defrauding patients. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2022
