IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52

  • Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney general

    01:54

  • Powerball jackpot reaches $575 million after no one matches all numbers again

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    AT&T and Verizon to delay new 5G wireless service for 2 weeks

    00:28

  • Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data shows

    02:14

  • Another blast of cold air heads east following winter storm

    01:23

  • NBC correspondent details being stuck in traffic overnight due to winter storm

    02:36

  • Winter storm slams South and Northeast, impacting travel across the country

    02:31

  • Nonprofit founder honored for giving back to his community

    03:55

  • Joe Montana talks new Peacock docuseries, Antonio Brown’s exit

    06:05

  • Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud

    05:08

  • Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million

    00:49

  • How to get your debt under control in 2022

    03:51

  • Kenan Thompson talks season 2 of ‘Kenan,’ remembers Betty White hosting ‘SNL

    05:33

  • Queen Elizabeth responds to toddler's ‘splendid’ Halloween outfit

    00:49

  • Janet Jackson’s life is focus of new documentary

    01:33

  • Oldest greeter in Dolly Parton’s Dollywood passes away

    02:00

  • Betty White’s legacy lives on as fans remember her legendary career

    04:44

  • Pre-med student honored after spotting cancerous mole on hockey staffer

    01:13

TODAY

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges

02:08

Elizabeth Holmes, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur behind the medical startup company Theranos, has been found guilty on four of 11 fraud-related charges. The jury found her not guilty on multiple counts of defrauding patients. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2022

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52

  • Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney general

    01:54

  • Powerball jackpot reaches $575 million after no one matches all numbers again

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 fraud charges

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    AT&T and Verizon to delay new 5G wireless service for 2 weeks

    00:28

  • Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data shows

    02:14

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All