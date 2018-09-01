Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
Theory claims ‘Jaws’ contains clue to help solve 'Lady of the Dunes' cold case
A new theory proposed by author Joe Hill, son of acclaimed author Stephen King, suggests that the victim of a 1970s Cape Cod cold case actually appeared as an extra in Steven Spielberg’s classic shark film, “Jaws.” Hill said he put the pieces together in 2015 after seeing a composite of the victim and re-watching one of his favorite films. The “Lady of the Dunes” case dates back to 1974. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports on the details.
News
