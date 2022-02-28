IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee

    02:38

  • Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

    00:41

  • Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge

    00:36

  • Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine

    02:48

  • Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

    02:42

  • New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time

    00:32

  • MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season

    02:55

  • Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts

    01:16

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings

    00:21

  • Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks

    03:03

  • New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week

    00:26

  • Investors brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    01:24

  • Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest

    02:01

  • Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis

    03:19

  • Putin orders Russian nuclear forces on high alert amid setbacks in Ukraine

    03:04

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

    02:24

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

    03:55

  • How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

    05:14

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

    00:25

TODAY

Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries

04:26

It is estimated that every seven seconds, another Ukrainian family crosses the border into Poland. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders gives a look at the humanitarian efforts underway to support the refugees.Feb. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee

    02:38

  • Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

    00:41

  • Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge

    00:36

  • Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine

    02:48

  • Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

    02:42

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All