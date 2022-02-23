This nonprofit university aims to put higher education within reach
In the latest installment of The Upside, TODAY’s Al Roker reports on the nonprofit University of the People that’s putting higher education within reach for people without sending them into debt. The online school has more than 117,000 students from 200 countries and territories.Feb. 23, 2022
