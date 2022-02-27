The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health
03:55
Share this -
copied
The CDC has published a comprehensive report on the mental health of American teenager. The research for the report ended in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began, but shows a troubling rise in anxiety and depression among children. s, and the show a troubling rise in anxiety and depression in children. NBC’s Antonia Hylton reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Feb. 27, 2022
UP NEXT
Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’
07:33
The battle for Ukraine: Russian efforts to take Kyiv continue
02:37
Former NATO leader discusses the problems Putin faces in Ukraine
04:06
‘I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition’: Zelenskyy proves to be an example of leadership
02:16
Chuck Todd: Biden should focus on the fight for democracy around the world
02:00
Trump praises Putin after condemning invasion of Ukraine