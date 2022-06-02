The Ton3s perform their new single ‘Got So Much Love’ on TODAY

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

06:10

R&B trio The Ton3s join Hoda and Jenna to tell the story of how the group got together and what fans can expect from their extended summer tour. They also perform their new single, “Got So Much Love,” for the Citi Music Series on TODAY!June 2, 2022

