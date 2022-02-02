IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees are...

00:42

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the class of 2022. The varied group of nominees include Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.Feb. 2, 2022

Dolly Parton, Duran Duran included in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees

